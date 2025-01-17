KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Heart attacks, once predominantly associated with the elderly, are increasingly striking younger Malaysians, raising alarm over the state of the nation’s cardiovascular health.

Recent statistics reveal that 35.2 per cent of heart attack-related deaths in Malaysia occur in individuals under 60.

In 2022, ischemic heart disease claimed 20,322 lives, accounting for 16.1 per cent of all medically confirmed deaths — making it the country’s leading cause of death.

Breaking down the numbers further, 30.9 per cent of heart attack fatalities were among individuals aged 40 to 59, while 3.7 per cent occurred in those aged 30 to 39.

Even more concerning, 0.6 per cent of fatalities were recorded in Malaysians under 30, underscoring that heart attacks are no longer confined to the elderly.

Reflecting on this trend, Institute Jantung Negara (IJN) consultant cardiologist Datuk Dr Azmee Mohd Ghazi noted a growing number of patients in their 20s and 30s being admitted with heart conditions.

What are the common heart problems in Malaysia?

According to Dr Azmee, coronary artery disease (CAD) — where blood flow to the heart is obstructed by plaque — is among the most prevalent heart complications in Malaysia.

This condition significantly heightens the risk of heart attacks, even in younger individuals.

“Other conditions include myocardial infarction (blood supply blockage), hypertension, and hypertensive heart disease, which often result from stress, poor diet, and a sedentary lifestyle,” he said.

“Additionally, broken heart syndrome, caused by extreme stress, and heart failure linked to smoking and excessive alcohol use, are increasingly affecting younger adults,” he added.

The underlying causes

It’s important to recognise that heart diseases do not develop overnight, and are often the result of long-term unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Public health consultant Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha cited the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, which reported high rates of obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension among Malaysian adults — key risk factors for heart disease.

“These conditions are major risk factors for heart disease, particularly heart attacks.

“Obesity contributes to increased arterial stiffness, chronic inflammation, and insulin resistance, all of which elevate cardiovascular risks,” he explained.

According to Dr Feisul, high cholesterol leads to the build-up of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), narrowing them and increasing the likelihood of blockages.

“Meanwhile, hypertension further exacerbates this by putting additional strain on the heart and blood vessels,” said Dr Feisul, who is also Perak State Health Department director.

According to him, when these risk factors co-exist, they have a compounding effect, significantly increasing the probability of cardiovascular events like heart attacks.

“This aligns with the reality that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in Malaysia,” he said.

What’s the solution?

According to Dr Azmee, early prevention, including regular health screenings, moderate-intensity exercise, and dietary modifications would reduce and combat the prevalence of heart disease among the younger generation.

Dr Feisul called for a multi-pronged approach involving individuals, communities, and the health system.

Beyond adopting healthy lifestyles, accessible preventive care should be prioritised, including widespread screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index (BMI).

“There should also be enforced policies to limit unhealthy food advertising, especially to children, and ensure healthier options in school cafeterias.

“The government should also consider taxes on sugary drinks and subsidies for healthy food options to make them more affordable,” he said.

Dr Feisul also stressed limiting risk exposures by strengthening anti-smoking campaigns and policies, expanding smoke-free zones, and addressing vaping among youth.

“We should also promote awareness about the harmful effects of excessive alcohol consumption,” he added.