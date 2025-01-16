KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A 46-year-old unemployed woman has fallen victim to a fraudulent investment scheme, losing a staggering RM2,219,217.83.

The Selangor police confirmed the case, saying the woman was duped into investing in a non-existent company, Arcadia Equity Co Limited, after seeing an advertisement on Facebook in August 2024.

“The victim made 31 transactions to 11 different bank accounts and three cryptocurrency accounts but received no returns as promised,” said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

The victim contacted the phone number provided in the advertisement and was persuaded to make multiple payments, believing it would yield high profits.

After realizing she had been scammed, the woman lodged a police report, leading to ongoing investigations into the fraudulent operation.

The Selangor police chief urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with investment offers on social media, especially those promising unrealistic returns.