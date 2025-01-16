KUCHING, Jan 16 — The victims of Tuesday’s tragic multi-vehicle crash on Jalan Teo Kui Seng have been identified.

The collision, which occurred around 12.50pm, claimed five lives and left four others injured.

According to a source, the five vehicles involved in the accident were two Proton Sagas, a Toyota Altis, and two motorcycles.

Among the deceased were two male students, both aged 16, who were passengers in the first Proton Saga.

A third passenger, a female aged 19, remains critically injured and is being treated in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Red Zone.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle, also a student, survived with cuts to his chin, hands, and right leg. He is still being treated at SGH.

The second Proton Saga was driven by 41-year-old Nasrulhakim Muhamad Sidek, who did not survive the crash.

His passenger, 35-year-old Caryn Ann Risly, also perished.

The rider of the first motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, suffered injuries to his head and hands and is currently receiving treatment at the SGH Green Zone.

Wan Khairul Nizam Wan Kadir, 40, the rider of the second motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota Altis was driven by a 51-year-old man who sustained head and hand injuries.

He is also being treated in the hospital’s Green Zone.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah has said the unlicensed underage driver of the first Proton Saga would be detained once discharged from SGH.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death. — The Borneo Post