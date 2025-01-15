MEMBAKUT, Jan 15 — A man was believed to have been electrocuted while installing an internet line in Kampung Sinoko, Jalan Bambangan here yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said that the man, 19, was installing the line near an electricity pole.

The department received a report about the incident at 4.20 pm and five firefighters from the Kimanis Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.

“The victim was sent to the hospital by his colleague before the firefighters arrived and was confirmed dead at the hospital by the attending doctor.

“After ensuring the area was safe, the operation was ended at 5.12 pm,” the centre said in a statement yesterday.



