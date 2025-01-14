KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Kedah government could make it mandatory to display Jawi script for all billboards and signboards in the state, said an exco member.

According to Harian Metro, State Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said other languages may also be used as a third script on billboards.

The state official said the move was part of the Kedah government’s efforts promote Jawi.

“We already have by-laws that encourage the use of Jawi script.

“This means all billboards are encouraged to use Jawi script as the second script,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said the state would prohibit the use of provocative images, such as women dressed scantily.

Other prohibited visuals include seditious material, racial elements, or depictions of dangerous weapons,” he said.

Mansor said the state government would work with local authorities on enforcement.