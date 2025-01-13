KANOWIT, Jan 13 — A couple and their four-month-old baby girl were rescued today after their vehicle became trapped in floodwaters along Jalan Lukut Penyulau here.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), two firefighters from the Kanowit fire station were despatched to the location following a call received at 6.15am.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the vehicle trapped in the flood and managed to wade through four feet of floodwater covering a distance of approximately 130 metres, to bring the victims to safety,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the couple, aged 41 and 29, were on their way to deliver vegetables from Sibu to Kanowit when the incident occurred.

“Despite their attempts to drive through the flooded road, they were unsuccessful,” it added.

The operation ended at 7.33am. — The Borneo Post





