KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) said it has confiscated a car and items allegedly used to trap animals while investigating a video online that showed cats being stuffed into a bag and placed in a trunk in Kajang.

The 37-second video, which emerged on January 11, shows a group of individuals appearing to manhandle cats, sparking outrage on social media.

“Based on the information received, on January 12 a team of Animal Welfare Officers from DVS Selangor promptly visited the location of the complaint to conduct an investigation,” the department said in a statement.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred on January 11, between 9.00am and 3.00pm, during a community clean-up event organised by residents of the area and the joint management body (JMB) of a nearby residential complex.”

The DVS then identified the alleged perpetrators and confiscated the sedan linked to the incident as evidence.

It added that the case is being investigated under Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for causing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals.