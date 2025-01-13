KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The trial of Israeli national Avitan Shalom, who is facing charges of possessing 200 rounds of ammunition and trafficking six firearms was postponed again today due to a dispute by the defence regarding the Hebrew interpreter.

This is the third time the trial was postponed, with the second last Tuesday (January 7) due to Avitan’s request for a Hebrew interpreter.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam told Sessions Court Judge Norina Zainol Abidin that the prosecution has prepared the witnesses in the case, but did not object to the request by the defence to postpone the hearing.

“The prosecution is ready. The court has also prepared an interpreter, but there is a ‘contest’ from the lawyer against this interpreter and in order not to waste the time of the parties and in the interest of justice, this case needs to be adjourned,” he said.

Lawyer Jeffrey Ooi, representing Avitan, said the defence requested a postponement as it concerned the appointment of the Hebrew interpreter.

“We have some urgent issues from lead counsel Datuk Naran Singh and we believe that the court has received the adjournment letter from Datuk Naran. We are requesting this adjournment because one of the key issues is the Hebrew interpreter, which might be an issue,” he said and requested the case to be adjourned to February 14.

Judge Norina then allowed the adjournment and set February 14 for the case management. She also vacated the dates earlier set for the hearing.

The court had set 12 days for the hearing from January 6 to 9, January 13 to 16 and January 20 to 23.

Avitan is charged with possessing a box of Shell Shock NAS3 9mm containing eight bullets, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd containing 150 bullets and 42 bullets in three different weapons without a license or weapons permit.

The charge, under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, carries a prison sentence not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both if convicted.

He is also charged with trafficking six firearms, namely Glock 19 USA 9x19, Sig Sauer P3205P, Cougar 8000FT, Glock 17 Gen4 Austria 9x19, M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA and Stoeger Cougar 8000F.

The charge, under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, provides imprisonment for up to 40 years and not less than six strokes of the cane if convicted.

Both offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Ampang, here between 6.46pm on March 26 and 6 pm on March 28 last year. — Bernama