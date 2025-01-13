BATU PAHAT, Jan 13 — The Johor government welcomes international health and medical industry players who wish to invest in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), thus making the sector a key contributor to the state’s economy.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said several parties have expressed interest in developing health facilities, including hospitals and pharmacies.

He added that foreign investors’ involvement in this industry would position Johor, particularly the JS-SEZ, as a focal point and hub for medical tourism.

“State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han and I had visited countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to promote investment opportunities.

“These investors are confident in the potential of JS-SEZ and are keen to invest in the zone,” he told reporters after a Chinese New Year Dinner at the Che Eng Khor Moral Uplifting Society here last night, with Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also present.

Ling further said that the healthcare sector is a component of the JS-SEZ agreement, and the state government is determined to capitalise on this golden opportunity.

“Although foreign investors will establish private hospitals, the state and federal governments are also keen to build government-owned health facilities within the zone.

“Two new hospitals, namely Hospital Pasir Gudang and Hospital Sultanah Aminah 2, will be built in the near future, featuring the latest facilities to meet patient needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Onn Hafiz said that this year marks the beginning of a rapid development era for Johor following the signing of the JS-SEZ agreement, with the influx of high-impact investments across various sectors.

On Jan 7, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong witnessed the signing of the JS-SEZ agreement, alongside six memoranda of understanding and a letter of intent. — Bernama