JOHOR BARU, Jan 13 — The RM150 Early Schooling Aid (BAP) for Year 1 to Form 6 students for the 2024/2025 academic session is being distributed starting today, benefiting over 5.2 million students nationwide.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said the one-off assistance involved an allocation of RM791.25 million.

“This year marks the 13th year of the programme, which has been extended to include Form 6 students. Disbursement to approximately 100,000 students is scheduled for February.

“The BAP is provided to Malaysian students enrolled in government schools, government-aided schools, religious schools, private schools registered with the government, Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih, Sekolah Integriti and Sekolah Henry Gurney.”

He said this in a press conference at the 2025 Johor-level BAP Mock Cheque Handover Ceremony at the Johor Education Department Seminar Hall here today.

Also present were state Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin, Johor Education Department director Mohd Hanafi Samad and Mahkota Assemblyman Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah.

Azman said the BAP aims to ease the financial burden on parents and guardians in preparing school necessities for the new academic year.

He added that schools would manage the distribution through cash handovers or direct credit to students’ or parents’ bank accounts.

In Johor, 581,463 students will receive the aid, involving a total allocation of RM87.21 million. — Bernama