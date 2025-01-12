SEMPORNA, Jan 12 — An object discovered in the waters off Pulau Sibuan on Jan 7 was confirmed to be an unexploded ordnance (UXO) from World War II and was successfully destroyed by a Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) mine disposal team at 3.10 pm yesterday.

The Second Naval Region Command (MAWILLA 2) in Sandakan said the mine disposal team from the Navy’s Diving and Mine Warfare Headquarters (MSPPA) in Lumut, together with MAWILLA 2, was deployed to conduct the UXO disposal operation starting yesterday.

“The UXO was successfully destroyed using the Blow in Place (BIP) method, a disposal technique performed at the discovery site with the highest safety precautions. No damage to property or the marine environment was reported,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the UXO measured 3 feet in length and 1 foot in width and is believed to be a World War II aerial bomb from around 1945, weighing approximately 250 kilogrammes (500 lbs).

The TLDM’s post-blast investigation confirmed the UXO as an aerial bomb, a type of explosive device dropped from an aircraft.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, including the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), Joint Task Force 2 (ATB2) and the Semporna District Police Headquarters. — Bernama