ALOR GAJAH, Jan 12 — Three million giant freshwater prawn larvae will be released in public waters around Melaka with the assistance of the Fisheries Department this year.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the effort is meant to boost the fisheries’ supply of resources, especially for freshwater prawns, in the state in hopes of meeting local demand.

It also will help raise supply for catches by anglers, especially in the Paya Lebar area, which is known as a giant freshwater prawn haven.

“Out of three types of giant freshwater prawn larvae released, it is expected 25 per cent will breed and be caught as food stocks in a period of six months.

“About 100,000 larvae were released today at the Paya Lebar Fishermen’s Jetty in Lubok China in conjunction with this programme,” he told reporters here today after officiating an agriculture carnival for the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency.

He said that the agriculture carnival will be expanded throughout the state as part of the government’s efforts to transform and empower economic development in rural areas.

Such programmes would strengthen the agriculture and agrofood industries and serve as a platform to collect and sell agricultural products and food directly to local communities, he added.

“The public will not only get to enjoy basic necessities at prices 30 per cent cheaper than market prices but also can watch demonstrations of product manufacturing and briefing on coconut crops, as well as obtain coconut saplings, fertiliser and other products for free,” he said. — Bernama