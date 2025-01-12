SARIKEI, Jan 12 — A family of three was left homeless after their house at Jalan Minah in Sarikei near here was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The Sarikei Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik said they received an emergency call of the fire at 9.11am before dispatching a team of firefighters to the scene located some 8km away.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire involved a non-permanent structure located behind Rumah Lingga longhouse.

“Quick action by local residents using portable fire extinguishers and water managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures,” Arrahman told reporters.

He said firefighters then proceeded to conduct an overhaul operation to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Arrahman said the cause of the fire and the total losses are still being investigated. — The Borneo Post