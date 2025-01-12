KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) expressed its full support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to continue leading the state government.

In a statement today, its secretary Sazalye Donol Abdullah affirmed the party’s stance regarding political cooperation and the direction of the state in view of the upcoming Sabah state election.

“Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat hereby expresses full support and complete confidence in Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to continue leading the Sabah state government as the chief minister of Sabah, as he has empowered and strengthened Sabah’s economy and stabilised its political landscape.

“Sabah PKR strongly opposes any efforts to topple his government, which would directly result in political instability and could lead to a new political crisis in Sabah. We are fully confident and believe that he can lead Sabah toward greater excellence, progress and respectability.

“We also consistently offer our full support to Datuk Seri Hajiji’s leadership of the Sabah state government, as his leadership has directly contributed to the formation of the unity government at the federal level, known as the Madani Government,” Sazalye said.

Meanwhile, Sabah PKR information chief Razeef Rakimin said the declaration of support is Sazalye’s personal opinion. — The Borneo Post