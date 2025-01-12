ABU DHABI, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a three-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning today (Sunday), focusing on strengthening regional cooperation in Malaysia’s capacity as 2025 Asean chair.

Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE, Tengku Datuk Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, said the visit will highlight Asean’s role in promoting sustainable development and green innovation in Southeast Asia.

The Prime Minister’s visit follows an invitation from UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Ruler of Dubai, to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

“During the ADSW Plenary Session, the Prime Minister will engage in a dialogue ‘Asean’s Interconnected Future: Linking Energy, Trade & Prosperity’,” he said during a media briefing with Malaysian journalists here.

This aligns with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship theme for 2025, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, Tengku Sirajuzzaman also said, adding that the Prime Minister will attend the ADSW opening ceremony, the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards and the ‘Youth 4 Sustainability’ forum.

World leaders expected to participate include Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kenya President William Ruto, Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Others include Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

“This is the prime minister’s second visit to the UAE since October 2023 and his first trip abroad since assuming the 2025 Asean chair. It serves as the initial platform for him to promote the Asean chairmanship to a wider audience,” Tengku Sirajuzzaman said.

He said on Tuesday, Anwar will meet UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A meeting with Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai is scheduled for Monday.

“Discussions are expected to focus on bolstering bilateral ties and exploring opportunities in renewable energy, food and energy security, artificial intelligence and data centres. Regional and global issues of mutual concern will also be addressed,” he said.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Malaysia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which aims to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Tengku Sirajuzzaman said the Prime Minister will also meet corporate leaders and representatives from major UAE companies to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen trade relations.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

From January to November 2024, total trade between Malaysia and the UAE reached RM39.53 billion (US$8.61 billion).

The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East, recording RM39.63 billion (US$8.67 billion) in trade in 2023. Malaysia ranks as the UAE’s fourth-largest trading partner within Asean and 32nd globally.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, through a Facebook post, said after his working visit to the UAE, he will head on to London.

He said the visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic relationship between the two countries, including a meeting with his counterpart, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Anwar also said that he would then proceed to Brussels to attend several important agendas, including a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and a session with European Council President Antonio Costa.

He will then lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Anwar said it is an important platform to discuss global issues such as climate change uncertainties, rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and technological progress. — Bernama