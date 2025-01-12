KAPIT, Jan 12 — Kampung Baru has emerged as the worst-affected area following a series of landslides that struck Kapit since Friday night (Jan 10).

According to a report from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), nine landslides have been recorded, believed to have been triggered by continuous heavy rain from 10pm to 3pm yesterday.

Kapit Bomba station chief Timoty Barat stated that the landslide in Kampung Baru caused severe damage to several houses and village roads, forcing some families to evacuate.

“Kampung Baru is the most severely affected area. Our team has been on-site since last night to monitor the situation and assist victims.

“No casualties have been reported, but we are prepared for the possibility of further landslides,” Timoty Barat said when contacted yesterday.

He also advised residents to remain vigilant and comply with authorities’ instructions.

“We urge all residents living in hilly or high-risk areas to evacuate immediately if there are signs of ground movement,” he added.

Cleaning and monitoring operations are ongoing in all affected areas with the cooperation of local agencies.

Timoty assured that the authorities will continue to provide updates as the situation develops, but thus far, no loss of life or injuries have been reported.

Among the areas affected by the landslides here are Jalan Airport, Jalan Puan Sri Tiong, Kampung Baru, Bukit Workshop, Simpang Pantok, longhouses along Jalan Wawasan 2020 Sg Kapit, Lane 6 Jalan Airport, and Rumah Ringgit/Rumah Ebong.

The public are advised to contact Kapit Bomba station to report any landslide incidents. — The Borneo Post