KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on suspicion of abusing a seven-year-old boy that led to his death at a house in Taman Bukit Ampang near here on Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were detained after the woman reported at 2.36 pm yesterday that her son who was sleeping was no longer breathing.

He said police and paramedics later confirmed the boy’s death with bruises found on his face, neck, hands and legs.

“A post-mortem conducted at Kuala Lumpur Hospital revealed that the cause of death was bleeding in the head, and preliminary investigations suggest the victim was repeatedly struck with a blunt object at the house,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Azam said the victim’s mother, aged 25, and her boyfriend, 36, were arrested at 5.15 pm the same day to assist in the investigation.

A urine test found the male suspect, who works as a salesperson, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and has three prior criminal records. The victim’s mother tested negative for drugs and has no prior criminal record.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until Jan 17, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



