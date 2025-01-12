KLUANG, Jan 12 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) has handed over six completed projects worth RM186.1 million to the Johor state government.

At a press conference during the handover ceremony, here today, Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the state government, local authorities, and residents to ensure the successful implementation and full utilisation of planned projects.

“The federal government, through Petra, also remains committed to visiting states to assess the current status of projects and programmes in the energy, renewable energy, and water sectors,” he said.

One of the completed projects, the Layang 2 Raw Water Transfer Project, is under the Water Supply Department, while the rest are under the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

They are the Bekok Dam Upgrading Project, the Upgrading of Mechanical and Electrical Infrastructure for Johor Flood Control, the Seri Menanti Laut Breakwater Rehabilitation Project in Muar, the Sungai Suloh Eco-Friendly Drainage System Upgrade in Batu Pahat, and the construction of a U-shaped concrete structure from Sungai Batu Pahat to Pekan Semerah.

When asked about flood mitigation efforts, Akmal Nasrullah said there are plans for such larger-scale projects in the state.

“We acknowledge the impacts of climate change and the prolonged rainfall exceeding 24 hours that have affected several areas,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent address to civil servants, he highlighted the need to explore opportunities to ensure these projects are completed successfully.

“Therefore, at both the ministry and departmental levels, we have initiated studies and discussions to address these challenges. The key issues include not only ensuring enforcement commitments but also holding contractors accountable for expediting the progress of the projects,” he explained.

He added that Petra, through the establishment of a Special Task Force Committee on Water Supply and Flood Mitigation Issues in Johor, is committed to coordinating matters during the pre-implementation phase to accelerate project timelines.

Akmal Nasrullah highlighted that under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan, the federal government, through Petra, has approved 29 projects for Johor with a total budget of RM5.64 billion, including an allocation of RM224.8 million for this year. — Bernama