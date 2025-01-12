LABUAN, Jan 12 — The long-anticipated resumption of ferry express services between Labuan and Kota Kinabalu has been delayed due to safety concerns, not due to any shortcomings in preparations.

Noor Halim Zaini, the chief executive officer of LDA Holdings, which manages the Labuan International Ferry Terminal said the terminal is fully prepared for the resumption of services.

“However, the condition of the jetty at Jesselton Point, Kota Kinabalu, poses safety risks for passenger disembarkation, resulting in the delay,” he told Bernama today.

He said the ferry service, initially scheduled to resume on Dec 15, was highlighted by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, who has been a strong advocate for its reinstatement due to its expected positive impact on Labuan’s economy and tourism sector.

“The Minister has been very supportive of this initiative, understanding its importance for improving connectivity and boosting local economic activities,” Noor Halim said.

He emphasised that while the safety issues at Jesselton Point are outside the Minister’s control, ongoing efforts are being made to address the concerns and ensure that the service resumes safely.

The proposed ferry service is seen as a vital link to enhance connectivity between the island and the mainland, promising economic growth and increased tourist arrivals for Labuan.

Noor Halim assured that LDA Holdings is committed to overcoming the current challenges to reinstate the ferry service as soon as possible.

He said LDA Holdings is currently in discussions with Sabah Park to secure permission for using its jetty, located opposite the Hyatt Hotel in Kota Kinabalu, for ferry express embarkation and disembarkation.

Noor Halim added that years ago, ferry express services had operated near the Sabah Park jetty. — Bernama