KOTA KINABALU, Jan 11 — The much-anticipated ferry service between Labuan and Kota Kinabalu, announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa on December 7, 2024 to commence operations on December 15 has unfortunately been suspended.

The delay has sparked widespread concern, with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Labuan attributing the setback to unprepared facilities at Jesselton Ferry Terminal, while others have blamed it on the unpreparedness of Sabah authorities.

In response to the ongoing blame game, chairman of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia (CILTM), Sabah Section, Ts. Daniel Doughty, has called for calm and constructive engagement to address the issue.

Daniel, who is also the board member of the Sabah Logistics Council, emphasised the importance of prioritising solutions over assigning blame.

“The blame game achieves nothing and only serves to deepen divides,” said Doughty.

“What is needed now is fresh engagement and dialogue to identify solutions and facilitate the realisation of this much-needed ferry service. Improved connectivity between Labuan and Sabah is critical for regional growth and mutual benefit,” he added.

Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia Sabah Section chairman Daniel Doughty has called for calm and constructive engagement to address the issue. — The Borneo Post pic

Doughty who also serves as the chairman of the Labuan Chamber of Commerce, urged NGOs in Labuan to conduct thorough research and study the timeline of events leading to the suspension.

“A deeper investigation will reveal facts that debunk many of the arguments and accusations currently being directed at Sabah and its authorities. Collaboration, rather than unfounded criticism, is the way forward,” he said.

Recognizing the importance of enhanced connectivity for economic development, CILTM Sabah has offered its expertise to facilitate Labuan’s goal of establishing a ferry service to Kota Kinabalu.

The institute is committed to working with stakeholders from both sides to address challenges and ensure the project’s successful implementation.

“This ferry service represents an important step toward fostering stronger ties between Labuan and Sabah,” Doughty said in a statement on Friday.

“Improved connectivity will unlock economic opportunities, boost tourism, and strengthen regional integration. It is in the best interest of both shores to work together in good faith to overcome any obstacles,” he added.

CILTM Sabah calls on all parties to put aside differences and focus on collaborative solutions. The institute remains committed to contributing its expertise and resources to ensure the Labuan-Kota Kinabalu ferry service becomes a reality. — The Borneo Post