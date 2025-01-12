KUCHING Jan 12 — Sarawak’s advancements in hydrogen research have attracted investment interest from countries such as Japan and South Korea, positioning the state as a potential primary hub for the hydrogen economy in Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

According to Fadillah, Japan has expressed interest and committed to investing in Sarawak, particularly in the hydrogen energy sector, following Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s meeting alongside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the recent visit by the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Malaysia.

“In that meeting, they discussed and jointly committed that Sarawak will become a centre for the development of hydrogen energy, which will be exported not only to Japan but to other regions as well. Japan has shown interest and pledged to invest in Sarawak, particularly in the hydrogen energy sector.

“Sarawak’s research in hydrogen is already quite advanced. The interest isn’t only from Japan and (South) Korea. Their technology is undoubtedly more advanced, which is why they want to invest here, making Sarawak the preferred destination for such investments,” he told reporters when met during the inaugural Inns of Court Malaysia (ICM) East Malaysia Grand Night 2025, held at Borneo Cultures Museum here last night.

The event was graced by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Fadillah, who is Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the development of hydrogen energy is expected to have a transformative impact on the economy of both Sarawak and Malaysia, with hydrogen, as a clean energy source, holding the potential to replace even nuclear energy in the future.

“Insya-Allah, our hope is to become the leading hub for the hydrogen economy in Asia,” he added.

Meanwhile, during his speech at a dinner themed ‘Diversity and Inclusivity in Nation Building,’ Fadillah encouraged the attendees, who included legal practitioners and judges from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, as well as statesmen, corporate counsel, academicians, and law students, to join the Inns of Court Malaysia (ICM).

“Tonight, organising committee chairman, Tan Kee Heng, has requested me to remind everyone of the importance of ICM membership. If you are not yet a member, I encourage you to join. Membership fosters fellowship, goodwill, and collaboration within our profession.

“I have been convinced to become a member of ICM, so I encourage all members from Sarawak and Sabah, especially, to join. Let us come together to make legal practice a better place for all of us, where practitioners and the entire legal fraternity can unite under one roof,” he said.

Among those present at the event were ICM president Tun Arifin Zakaria and Tan, who is also ICM Sarawak executive committee member. — The Borneo Post