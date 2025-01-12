KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia has been following closely the flood situation in the country and actively finding ways to help flood victims.

Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said offering mutual support and assistance in times of adversity is the common virtue and pursuit of both Islamic and Chinese civilisations.

“Over the years, the Chinese Embassy has been working together with some Malaysian departments and civil society organisations to carry out public welfare activities.

“Yayasan Ikram Malaysia is one of the most influential Islamic NGO (non-governmental organisation) as well as an important long-term partner of the Embassy and we often collaborate on many initiatives,” he said in his speech during the presentation of humanitarian aid to flood victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Rusa here today.

The embassy handed over aid worth RM50,000, including towels, pillows, blankets and bed mattresses, through the foundation to assist 500 flood victims from Pulau Rusa.

“There is a Malaysian saying that goes ‘bukit sama didaki, lurah sana dituruni’ that is similar to a Chinese saying meaning — when one is in trouble, help comes from all sides.

“Let us work together to overcome the difficulties, contribute more to the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, and create a better future for the people of both countries,” he said. — Bernama