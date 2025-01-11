SEPANG, Jan 11 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has today called for due process to take its course over allegations of criminal intimidation against his son.

The home minister asserted that nobody will escape the long arm of the law, including his son.

“My son is not above the law, and if there are reports against him, it is the responsibility of the police to investigate thoroughly and fairly,” he told reporters at KLIA here.

A recording of the press conference was made available to the media.

He pointed to the statement by Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who yesterday confirmed that the investigation papers were submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office on January 6 for further action under the law.

“The principle I hold is that none of us are above the law, myself included, and that includes my own child.”

“If the investigation finds a basis, let it be carried out fairly and in accordance with established procedures,” he added.

Yesterday, the police said they have completed their investigation into a criminal intimidation case involving the son of a minister, which recently gained attention on social media.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the minister’s son had married the woman who claimed to be pregnant, as reported on social media last September.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which deals with criminal intimidation.

The allegations surfaced on Telegram, where a woman claimed she was threatened by the minister’s son after seeking responsibility for her seven-week pregnancy.

The incident allegedly took place on December 24 at a house in Telok Air Tawar, Butterworth, Penang, during a discussion between the minister’s son, the woman, and several witnesses.