KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The police have completed its investigation into a criminal intimidation case involving the son of a minister, which recently gained attention on social media.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, confirmed that the investigation papers were submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office on January 6 for further action under the law, according to a report in national daily Utusan Malaysia today.

“PDRM is committed to conducting a transparent investigation without shielding any party involved in breaking the law, even if it involves high-profile individuals,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The investigation stems from a police report filed on January 1.

Razarudin emphasised that no one, including the minister’s family members, would be exempt from legal accountability.

“We will ensure that those guilty are brought to justice,” he added.

The police have recorded statements from all relevant parties and are awaiting a report on the contents of a device belonging to the woman who alleged being threatened by the minister’s son.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the minister’s son had married the woman who claimed to be pregnant, as reported on social media last September.

“We are now waiting for confirmation of their marriage certificate to strengthen the investigation,” Razarudin said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which deals with criminal intimidation.

The allegations surfaced on Telegram, where a woman claimed she was threatened by the minister’s son after seeking responsibility for her seven-week pregnancy.

The incident allegedly took place on December 24 at a house in Telok Air Tawar, Butterworth, Penang, during a discussion between the minister’s son, the woman, and several witnesses.