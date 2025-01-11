IPOH, Jan 11 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is making efforts to bring Malaysian lecturers teaching abroad back home to serve the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the MOHE had met with relevant parties to explore opportunities for these lecturers to contribute their services to the country.

“They (lecturers teaching abroad) have a wide range of expertise. That’s why we are in discussions with them, so that they will return and teach in our educational institutions,” he said after witnessing the project handover ceremony for the new Ungku Omar Polytechnic (PUO) Bercham campus here today.

In the meantime, Zambry said the MOHE would adopt the concept of academic mobility, allowing Malaysians serving abroad to contribute, either directly or indirectly, to the country.

“For example, even if the individual is in Germany, they can still share their knowledge and contribute to our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambry stated that the new PUO campus project, which was fully completed on Dec 28 last year, involved a total cost of RM27.1 million.

He said that the campus was set to accommodate 1,200 students across five programmes, namely Diploma in Accounting, Diploma in Business Studies, Diploma in Finance, Diploma in Islamic Finance, and Diploma in Retail Management, with admission taking place in phases from February and full intake expected in August this year. — Bernama