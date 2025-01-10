KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Universiti Malaya (UM) is conducting internal operations to address the presence of stray dogs on its campus in response to the string of cat death cases at the university recently.

Brickfields District police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the university regularly updated the police on their actions to eliminate stray dogs, which are prevalent in their area.

“This is an internal action by the university’s management as they have their own security and veterinary departments. The operation to capture these stray dogs is conducted with assistance from animal activists,” he said during a case item disposal ceremony at the Brickfields district police headquarters today.

He added that a post-mortem on a cat’s carcass, as stated in a police report received on Jan 2, revealed that the death was caused by bites from a wild animal. This brings the total number of confirmed cat deaths at the university due to such attacks to five.

Previously, the police recorded 11 statements from lecturers, students, auxiliary police, animal activists and veterinarians in relation to the case.

On Jan 5, the media reported that another cat was found dead in the university area. However, no investigation was conducted as it was deemed the work of stray dogs.

Meanwhile, on another matter, Ku Mashariman said the disposal today involved 1,874 case items from 101 investigation papers from 2019 to 2024, with a total value of RM387,227.

“All items disposed of today involved two departments; the Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department,” he said.

Among the items disposed of were air pistols with metal pellets, mobile phones, computers, cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad and Kuala Lumpur Deputy Public Prosecutor Sabri Othman. — Bernama