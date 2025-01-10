KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has expressed his support for the inclusion of mosques in the full Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) promotional video.

Na’im emphasised that the decision aligns with the Federal Constitution and the multiracial nature of Malaysia's society, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

He noted that the constitution declares Islam as the religion of the federation, while allowing other religions to be practiced in peace and harmony under Article 3.

“This (video) is appropriate and timely... It is well known that mosques and suraus are central to Malaysia’s identity,” Na’im said in a Facebook post.

He also called on all parties to work together to strengthen unity and advance the nation.

The Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had faced criticism after his ministry released a 41-second video to launch VM2026, which featured churches and temples but excluded mosques.

In response to the backlash, Tiong confirmed that mosques would be included in the full promotional video, set to be released soon.

In a Bernama report yesterday, he explained that the disputed 41-second video used during the launch of the logo, mascot, theme song, and aircraft design for VM2026 on Monday, did not previously feature mosque elements as it was just a simple and short promotional montage for the event.

The montage, which was also uploaded to Tourism Malaysia’s official Facebook page, features several popular tourist destinations, including Petaling Street (Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown), Central Market, Mulu Caves (Sarawak), Langkawi Skywalk (Kedah), Batu Caves (Selangor), and an old church in Melaka.