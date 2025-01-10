PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, currently on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded a formal welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex today.

This is his inaugural visit since assuming office in October last year. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received him upon his arrival at 9 am, after which the national anthems of both countries were played.

Ishiba then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) led by Mejar Arifuddin Mohd Yusuf.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, other Cabinet members, foreign diplomats, and senior government officials.

Before proceeding to a meeting with Anwar, Ishiba signed the guest book.

Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, stated that Anwar and Ishiba are expected to review the progress of Malaysia-Japan bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as trade and investment, human resource development, and energy cooperation, during the meeting.

They are also expected to exchange views on various regional and international issues of common interest including the situation in the Middle East before holding a joint press conference, said Wisma Putra.

Anwar will also host a luncheon at the Seri Perdana Complex in honour of his visiting Japanese counterpart.

Malaysia’s ties with Japan have grown from strength to strength with the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2023.

Japan is a key economic partner for Malaysia, with a total of 2,821 manufacturing projects involving Japanese participation implemented in Malaysia as of June 2024. These projects represent investments worth RM105.2 billion (US$30.4 billion) and have generated employment for approximately 344,996 people.

Japan is the fourth-largest foreign investor in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector and Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, with total trade valued at RM156.75 billion (US$34.41 billion) in 2023. — Bernama