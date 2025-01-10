KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — An elderly man was among two individuals killed in a motorcycle accident at the junction of Jalan Kampung Gombang/Kampung Batu 28, Lenga, near Muar, Johor, yesterday evening.

In the 5pm incident, the victims were a 69-year-old man and a 41-year-old Indonesian national, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

Muar district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, said the accident happened when the Indonesian man was riding his motorcycle en route from Lenga to Gombang.

“Upon reaching the location, the elderly man’s motorcycle suddenly exited the junction unexpectedly, resulting in a collision.

“The collision caused the elderly man to die at the scene, while the Indonesian man was pronounced dead on the way to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

“Further investigations are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he said.