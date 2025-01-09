KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will double down on its geographical centrality this year as a conduit for electricity, talent and supply chain diversification.

Referring specifically to the ASEAN Power Grid connecting Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, including the Sarawak-Peninsular Malaysia connection via undersea cable, Anwar said it is “a fantastic field in terms of advancing ASEAN as a cohesive force” and as a regional energy grid.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister said Malaysia, also wants to refine its expertise in oil and gas, semiconductor and Islamic finance.

“We can be global market leaders in each field. It’s our neutrality and openness for partnerships that make us a natural hub for all,” he said at the Malaysia Economic Forum 2025, here today.

As superpowers retreat from responsibilities, build walls of protectionism and lean towards economic isolation while simultaneously chanting the mantra of a rules-based world economic order, Malaysia sees an opening, he said.

“This is a rare opportunity to recalibrate policy positions towards economic pluralism, cooperation across multilateral platforms, and decisions infused with a moral conscience,” he said.

Hence, Anwar said Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is an opportune moment.

He said in today’s shifting world economic order, an empowered ASEAN, and a stable Malaysia mean “we are no longer satisfied with playing the spectator.”

“As Asia becomes the centre of the global economy, ASEAN is projected to be the fourth largest economic bloc.

“The lion’s share of global growth will stem from a combination comprising ASEAN, India and China. (This will) result in a burgeoning middle class and growing influence over decision-making,” he added. — Bernama