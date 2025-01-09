GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — The Penang Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is the first step for the state to transform its public transportation system, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said an LRT system was proposed even before 2008, but it was not implemented till now.

“After so many years of waiting, we’ve finally got the first line and this is a step towards reducing private car usage and promoting the public transport system,” he told reporters after attending the Penang Heritage Trust Living Heritage Treasures Awards here today.

He said the state would need a better public transportation system in order to encourage the public to reduce private car usage and switch to public transport.

“If we do not have a better system, it will be difficult to encourage people to use public transport,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be officially launching the Penang Mutiara LRT project this Saturday.

Chow said the Mutiara line is a start for Penang.

“Without the first line, there will not be a second, third or fourth line,” he said.

He said it will take time but it will benefit Penang as an alternative mode of transport once it is completed.

“If there are other lines, public transport can be the main mode of transport and this can resolve traffic issues,” he said.

He said public transport will be more efficient and it will save time for commuters.