JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 9 — The Johor government will hold meetings with Qatari government representatives and companies that can potentially boost the economy and attract investments, thus creating more job opportunities in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who is leading a delegation on a two-day working visit to the Middle Eastern country starting yesterday, said the visit kicked off with a meeting with Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar chairman Saad Ali Al Kharji.

According to him, the meeting gave an opportunity to explore strategic cooperation in tourism product development, which can have a major impact on the economies of both Johor and Qatar, including potential investments in tourism infrastructure and international-class hotels as well as expertise exchange in the tourism sector, which is currently one of the state’s core thrusts.

“Qatar Tourism has succeeded in developing iconic destinations such as the Museum of Islamic Art and Qatar National Museum, which are key attractions.

“(Therefore,) we are confident that with Johor’s potential and richness in terms of history, culture and natural wonders such as the Mersing archipelago, the beautiful Desaru Beach and Johor national parks, the state can emulate Qatar’s success in creating world-class tourism products,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Onn Hafiz expressed confidence that Johor can strengthen its tourism sector and enhance its competitiveness as a global tourist destination with potential investments from Qatar and collaboration with Qatar Tourism.

“In line with the state government’s aspiration to transform Johor into a developed state by 2030, all these efforts being carried out will ensure it is placed on the world tourism map in addition to offering a unique and international-quality experience to tourists.

“God willing, we will see Johor emerge as a world-class destination by 2030,” he added. — Bernama