KOTA BHARU, Jan 9 — A Myanmar couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today to charges of neglecting their 10-month-old son resulting in his death in December last year.

Munna Abdu Salam and his wife, Fatima Abul Hashim made the plea after the charges were read out to them by a Myanmar interpreter before Judge Zulkifli Abllah.

The couple was charged, as persons having custody of the boy to have abused the victim until he died at about 10 pm on Dec 17 last year at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai.

The charge, framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both if convicted.

The court did not allow them bail and set Feb 10 for mention for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad, while the couple were unrepresented. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



