MIRI, Jan 9 — A teenager was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with raping his underage girlfriend over a period of nearly one year.

No plea was taken from the accused today.

The 17-year-old was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

According to the charges, the accused allegedly raped his 16-year-old girlfriend.

He committed the offence from July and August 2023 until June 9, 2024 at a house here.

Deputy public prosecutor David Bakit Nuing requested a new date for further mention of the case at the Batu Niah Magistrates’ Court.

Judge Azreena Aziz allowed the application and set Jan 23 for further mention of the case.

The court allowed the accused to be released on RM2,000 bail in one local surety pending the date.

Azreena also ordered the accused not to meet with the victim and required him to report to the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)