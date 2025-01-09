KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today envisions the nation developing ‘Made by Malaysia’ chips and graphics processing units (GPU) in the next five to 10 years.

He said the nation can realise its industry, leveraging on the downstream sector and not just on the back-end of semiconductor manufacturing.

“Then, not only (do) we create a new high-value economic sector that serves our demand, but we can then become a global player because other countries will require data centres as well.

“So that is the government’s long-term view about this whole artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres contribution to our economy,” he said during a fireside chat titled From “Made in Malaysia” to “Made by Malaysia” at the Forum Ekonomi Malaysia (FEM) 2025.

Rafizi said Malaysia is expected to be a global data centre powerhouse and is keen to support it through renewable energy (RE).

He said Malaysia is finalising the fifth large-scale solar (LSS5) bidding round with LSS6 expected to come afterward.

“We should be able to allow renewable energy capacities to be scaled up much faster than what we have ever seen in the past,” he said. — Bernama