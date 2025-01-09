KULAI, Jan 9 — Police have arrested three Indonesian nationals in connection with the discovery of the body of an Indonesian woman and her baby boy found by the side of Jalan Impiana 5, Taman Impiana, on Tuesday.

Kulai District police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said officers arrested two men and one woman, aged between 42 and 53, in the Kulai and Johor Baru areas between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm yesterday.

He added that four mobile phones, a Proton car, a mattress, and a mat were seized during the operation.

“The Kulai Magistrate’s Court has granted remand for three days starting today to facilitate the investigation,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case has been classified under Section 316 of the Penal Code.

Tan urged the public to refrain from making any speculative comments that could interfere with the investigation.

Previously, the media reported that a woman, believed to be a foreign national, was found dead by the roadside with her baby boy, with the umbilical cord still attached.

However, neither victim had any external injuries, and what appeared to be a placenta was found near the scene. The bodies were later sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama