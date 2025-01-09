JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — The 40-year-old man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah here yesterday was shot four times.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said police are still investigating the motive for the shooting that took place in a busy commercial area.

“A special team has been formed and tasked with thoroughly investigating the case and identifying those involved.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement late last night.

Kumar was updating details of the incident that has been described as a gangland-style execution by a lone gunman.

The state’s top cop also assured the public that the incident was an isolated case.

“We (police) believe that the incident is not related to any security risks or terrorist threats in Johor,” he said.

Based on a 30-second close circuit television (CCTV) footage on social media, the gunman was wearing a face mask and helmet.

The victim, who was in shorts and a black T-shirt, was speaking on his mobile phone outside the restaurant before he was gunned down.