KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Police have detained a local man for allegedly assaulting and injuring two fashion designers at a hotel in Petaling Jaya last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that they received two reports regarding the incident at 11 pm last night.

“The suspect, a 30-year-old photographer, was arrested at the scene, while the victims, two local men aged 53 and 47, sustained injuries to their cheeks. A camera, believed to have been used as a weapon during the assault, was also seized.

“The incident is believed to have stemmed from a personal issue,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulnizam said the suspect has been remanded for two days, starting today, and the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the media reported that two fashion designers were attacked by a photographer during an event at a hotel in Petaling Jaya last night. — Bernama



