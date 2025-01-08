KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Ten personnel from the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) and contractors have been assigned to be on standby throughout the 2025 Malaysia Open to ensure that the roof leak incident at Axiata Arena yesterday does not recur.

PSM, in a statement, said that the Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractors are also cooperating to carry out the necessary repairs, which are currently underway.

“PSM has identified the problematic areas and expedited the required repair works,” it said.

PSM also apologised to all parties, especially the organisers and badminton fans, for the roof leak incident that disrupted the opening matches of the tournament, which had to be temporarily halted.

The incident saw water dripping from the roof, wetting the surface of the courts, prompting the organisers to temporarily cover the wet areas with cloth.

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in a statement said a number of matches have been moved to the second day of the Super 1000 competition today.

The matches involved include the halted men’s singles match on Court 3 between H.S. Prannoy of India and Canadian Brian Yang and the men’s doubles tie Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard from Denmark against Indonesian duo Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani. — Bernama