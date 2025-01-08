MIRI, Jan 8 — A local man in his 40s was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into a kindergarten at Jalan Lopeng here.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the suspect was apprehended by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a report from the victim.

“The suspect was apprehended on the same day of the incident. The police also recovered a few items believed to have been stolen from the premises,” he said when contacted.

He added that the suspect has been detained at Miri Central Police station (CPS Miri) lockup for further investigation. — The Borneo Post