KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised and challenged the heads of Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) and Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) to play a leading role in presenting meaningful proposals and initiatives related to bumiputera economic development.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this through a post on X yesterday after attending the meeting of the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) Number 1 for 2025 yesterday.

He said the MEB had discussed the papers related to the empowerment of bumiputera companies in government procurement through the mySTI Programme and the direction of implementation of the Wakaf MARA MADANI.

“As the highest platform that elevates the bumiputera agenda as a national agenda, MEB plays the role of the main platform in ensuring that all plans in the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) can be monitored for the effectiveness of their implementation,” he said. — Bernama



