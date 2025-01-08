KUBANG PASU, Jan 8 — Mohamad Nazir Saad, 48, was forced to sell all nine of his goats to raise RM70,000 for a surgery to remove a tumour growing in his head.

Even then, the father of three who has been suffering from severe headaches, vomiting, and seizures since last August said he is struggling to raise funds for the urgent medical procedure, The New Straits Times reported today.

“I had to sell my goats last month because my savings were not enough to cover the surgery costs,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Nazir has been unable to continue working as a farmer due to his deteriorating health.

His wife, Nor Hasniza Mohd Tahir, 38, helps by selling pastries, but their income remains unstable as she is also beset with chronic health issues.

“The RM300 assistance from the Kedah State Zakat Board barely covers our daily needs,” Mohamad Nazir was quoted as saying.

Initially, Mohamad Nazir received treatment at Tunku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis and was later referred to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah where doctors discovered the tumour and advised immediate surgery.

A biopsy will be conducted next month to determine whether the tumour is benign or malignant.

Despite his condition, he continues to drive himself to hospital appointments, unable to afford further medical care.

The newspaper reported Cancer Survivors Malaysia chairman Zuraini Kamal recently visited the family, providing a cash donation and household essentials to support them.





