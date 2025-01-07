KUCHING, Jan 7 — Police yesterday arrested a 36-year-old man in the Jalan Tun Jugah area here for having in his possession an imitation pistol.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the local man’s arrest was made following the circulation of an eight-second video on social media.

“The video showed the man cycling along Jalan Tun Jugah while holding an object resembling a pistol.

“During the arrest, the police confiscated a fake pistol, a bicycle, and a bag,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries imprisonment for not less than one year, a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

He reminded the public that possessing or carrying an imitation firearm is an offence, and also discouraged the sharing of such videos as it could cause public anxiety and disrupt the peace. — The Borneo Post