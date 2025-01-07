KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — An investigating officer told the Ipoh High Court today that he was instructed to charge Deputy Superintendent Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, the suspect in the murder of student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, under Section 302 of the Penal Code two years ago.

Assistant Superintendent Chua Sze Chuan, 38, from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters, testified that the directive was given after he provided an initial briefing to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on December 17, 2023, in a report by Berita Harian.

“The next day, on December 18, 2023, I arranged for the charges to be filed at Magistrate’s Court 2 in Ipoh,” Chua said before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet during the 19th day of trial.

“Before the suspect was charged, I instructed the photographer, Corporal Muhamad Zainudin, to take photographs and fingerprints of the suspect,” he added.

Chua said he was tasked with taking over the investigation from Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Jong Pit Chao on December 16, 2023, a day after the collision involving Zaharif’s motorcycle and the Perodua Ativa driven by the accused.

“I initially assisted Jong on December 15, 2023, following orders from the Ipoh District Police Chief. The investigation involved both the Traffic Enforcement and Criminal Investigation departments,” he said.

Chua said his early assistance included recording statements from witnesses due to their large number and taking the statement of the suspect, Mohd Nazri, who was arrested by Jong at 8pm on December 15, 2023.

Chua also confirmed receiving two video recordings via WhatsApp from Jong on December 17, 2023, showing Zaharif being struck by a white Perodua Ativa.

On the same day, Chua received a memory card containing matching footage from Zuraida Hassan, the owner of a dashboard camera installed in a Mitsubishi Triton.

“I also received blood and urine specimens from Jong for toxicology tests related to Mohd Nazri,” Chua said.

The investigation papers were later transferred to Assistant Superintendent S. Dasarathan on December 18, 2023, following instructions from the Ipoh Criminal Investigation Division Chief.

Mohd Nazri, 46, is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi between 11.45am and 12.32pm on December 15, 2023, at Jalan Taman Jati 1 near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz is leading the prosecution, while the accused is represented by M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

Lawyer Syaheera Rosli, representing the victim’s family, also attended the proceedings.

The trial will continue this Thursday.