KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has sharply condemned PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for trying to associate the party with the controversy surrounding the royal addendum in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case.

In a statement today, Loke accused Hadi of using his usual political tactic of blaming DAP for every issue with the mantra “Semua Salah DAP” — Malay for “Everything is DAP’s fault” — calling it irresponsible and malicious.

“Matters related to pardons fall under the jurisdiction of the Pardons Board, which does not involve the Cabinet. There is no DAP representative in the Pardons Board,” he said.

Loke explained that the Pardons Board functions based on the advice provided by the Attorney General to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, emphasising that DAP has no involvement in such matters.

He then went on to accuse PAS of using divisive and underhanded political tactics to destabilise Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration and weaken the coalition.

He also described PAS leaders as “power-hungry and desperate”, willing to use any means necessary to achieve their goal of taking control of Putrajaya.

Loke urged Malaysians to prioritise political stability, calling on the public to reject PAS’ “dishonourable and petty politics” designed to sow division and unrest.

He reiterated DAP’s strong support for the Anwar-led government and expressed confidence in the commitment of coalition partners to counter PAS’ efforts to undermine national stability.

The Court of Appeal yesterday allowed Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal against the dismissal of his bid to compel the Malaysian government to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong that would see him serve the remainder of his jail sentence under “house arrest”.

The three judges who sat on the Bench were split in their decision, with Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli and Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril ruling in favour of Najib while Datuk Azizah Nawawi, who chaired the panel, dissented.

The majority ruling also allowed Najib to adduce additional evidence to support his claim of the existence of such an addendum.

The ruling means that Najib is allowed to have the merits of his judicial review of a purported addendum issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong — which permits him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest — heard by the High Court.