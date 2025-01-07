KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — A newly opened multi-level car park in Foh Sang, Luyang, has become a hotspot for car and motorbike enthusiasts who use the facility to test their engines and perform stunts, prompting numerous noise complaints from residents.

Sabah Progressive Party leader Gee Tien Song, who is also the Luyang community development leader, said he had received multiple complaints from locals since the car park opened a week ago, with some even filing police reports about the misuse of the facility.

“The car park has become a gathering place for car and motorbike enthusiasts, particularly in the evenings, where they rev engines, speed, and play loud music,” Gee said.

“These activities have caused significant noise disruptions, especially affecting families with young children and elderly residents.”

The car park is located between the busy Foh Sang shoplots and a residential area.

Gee pointed out that the facility, intended to ease traffic congestion, was ill-suited for such reckless behaviour.

“Its limited space makes it unsafe for speeding or large gatherings, posing risks to both participants and the general public,” he said.

“We urge everyone to be considerate of their neighbours and use the facility responsibly.”

Gee has called on Kota Kinabalu City Hall to take swift action, urging stricter monitoring measures to ensure the facility is used as intended.

The car park is a much-needed addition to the area, which has been plagued by traffic congestion for decades.

DAP’s Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong has been advocating for the car park’s construction since his election in 2018.

The new facility, which will also house a wet and dry market, has a capacity for 321 cars and 22 motorcycles.

Entry will be free until the end of February, after which a fee of RM1 per hour will be introduced in March.