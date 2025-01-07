SHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — Four individuals were injured while three others escaped unhurt after a palm oil tanker skidded and hit a multi-purpose vehicle and a car, causing them to all catch fire in Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor near here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the tanker driver suffered injuries to his head and neck, the Proton Saga driver was injured in their head and body, while two men in the Toyota Alphard sustained minor injuries in the crash that occurred at about 2 pm.

“A woman, a boy and a girl who were in the Toyota Alphard were unhurt. The injured were rushed to Tanjung Karang Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that a team of eight firefighters from the Kuala Selangor Fire and Rescue Station responded to the distress call at 2.19 pm.

The tanker was 80 per cent destroyed, the Proton Saga was 90 per cent destroyed and the Toyota Alphard was 20 per cent destroyed in the subsequent fire, he added. — Bernama



