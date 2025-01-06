SEPANG, Jan 6 — The endangered Malayan sun bear is the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign mascot, symbolising the country’s commitment to wildlife conservation, Tourism Malaysia announced today.

The two versions of the sun bear — male and female — have playful and friendly designs meant for broad appeal.

Wira, the male version, wears the “Visit Malaysia 2026” badge on his chest and a batik scarf around his neck.

Meanwhile, Manja, the female version, wears a batik sash around her torso and a bow with a similar design on her head. The female version was further designed to have eyelashes and red cheeks.

In 2020, the mascot was the hornbill.

Flight attendants pose with an aircraft featuring the new Visit Malaysia Year 2026 logo during a preview held in conjunction with the Launch Ceremony of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Campaign at the MAB Engineering Complex today. — Bernama pic

Tapping into Malaysia’s batik culture, the logo carries a batik design and colour scheme meant to represent the five major communities in Malaysia: Malays, Chinese, Indians, Sabahans, and Sarawakians.

The font of the logo was inspired by Malaysia’s traditional wood carving. It also features the national flower — hibiscus, known as the “Bunga Raya” in Malay.

The “Truly Malaysia” tag line from 1999 was retained, but with subtle changes to the design.

Additionally, three of the country’s airlines will carry the Visit Malaysia 2026 livery.

At the launch, the Malaysia Airlines aircraft featured illustrations of Mount Kinabalu, the Merdeka 118 tower, the Petronas Twin Towers, and The Exchange 106.

Meanwhile, an AirAsia plane featured artwork of the Malayan sun bear, the hornbill and the Malayan tiger along with the tag line “Discover Malaysia’s Wildlife Wonders”.

The Batik Air aircraft displayed the Visit Malaysia Year logo along with the Malayan sun bear.