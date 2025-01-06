KUANTAN, Jan 6 — A teenage boy who was reported to have fallen while fishing at a raft house on Jalan Kampung Pedah, Kampung Jerantut Feri in Jerantut was found drowned today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations and rescue division assistant director Salahuddin Isa said that the body of Azri Fahmi, 14, was found floating by the search and rescue (SAR) operation team at 7.45 am today.

“Azri was found 900 metres from the location where he was reported to have fallen, and the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The student was reported to have fallen while fishing with two friends on a raft house on Saturday (Jan 4). Immediately after that, the SAR operation was carried out by the rescue team and the operation included the use of two tracker dogs from the K9 Unit. — Bernama