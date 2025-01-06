KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of heavy and continuous rain in the eastern and southern parts of the Peninsula starting this Thursday (Jan 9) until Jan 13.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip in a statement today said the situation followed an analysis of the latest weather forecast models which showed that a strong monsoon surge was expected to enter the country’s region during that period.

“The western part of the Peninsula is also at risk of experiencing continuous rain throughout the period. Following this strong monsoon surge, the waters of the South China Sea are also expected to experience strong winds and rough seas.

“This situation is dangerous for all coastal and marine activities. A rise in sea levels is also expected in the waters of East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan as well as a risk of sea water overflowing on the coast,” he said.

He said MetMalaysia is constantly monitoring the weather conditions from time to time and would issue a continuous rain warning as soon as the output of the weather forecast models reached a high level of confidence.

“The public is advised to be prepared and always be aware of the information, advice, forecasts and weather warnings issued by MetMalaysia through the official distribution channels, namely www.met.gov.my, myCuaca mobile application and MetMalaysia’s official social media.

“For any further enquiries, please contact the hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” he said. — Bernama